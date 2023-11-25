Keke Palmer Shuts Down Instagram In A Gold Balmain Mini Dress

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Keke Palmer is not letting up!

Over the weekend, the actress shut Instagram down once again when she shared a Reel of herself showing off her killer curves in a stunning Balmain look. The sparkly mini dress fit her like a glove and highlighted her effortless curves. The beauty was all smiles as she posed throughout the Reel in what looked like a behind-the-scenes moment from a recent photo shoot.

Styled by Seth Chernoff, Palmer paired the strapless dress with Dolce and Gabbana heels which matched the gold aesthetic perfectly. As for her hair, she wore a thick, curly afro with a middle part to let the tightly curled ringlets fall on both sides of her face. She accessorized the look with gold cuff bracelets to make the dress even more chic and kept her makeup elegant and natural only rocking a nude lip, natural eye shadow, and dramatic mink eyelashes to round out her incredible style.

Palmer took to the social media platform to remind her followers that she’s still the Big Boss by sharing the stunning Reel to the soundtrack of Beyonce’s “Freakum Dress.”

“Something about those Virgos… ” she captioned the video. She also used the post to remind fans that she’s hosting the 2023 Soul Train Awards by adding, “Tune in tomorrow and watch me host the 2023 Soul Train Awards, only on @bet,” to complete the caption.

Work it, girl!

Check out the jaw dropping video below.

As mentioned in her caption, the 30-year-old singer and actress is set to host this year’s Soul Train Awards. The annual awards show, which recognizes the best in soul, R&B and hip-hop, will air on Sunday, November 26 on BET.

In a press release announcing Palmer’s hosting duties, Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy stated, “Keke Palmer is a globally recognized multihyphenate talent who embodies confidence and positivity and is one of the most engaging and lovable personalities working in entertainment today. We can’t wait to have her host the Soul Train Awards house party.”

We also can’t wait to see her take the mic during the show, and we already know she’s going to bring the looks and style with her!

Keke Palmer Shuts Down Instagram In A Gold Balmain Mini Dress was originally published on hellobeautiful.com