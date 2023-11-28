Teyana Taylor Is Reportedly Disappointed In Iman Shumpert For Making Divorce Public

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

It seems Iman Shumpert did not stick to the script with regards to his divorce. Reports say Teyana Taylor is not happy he made it public.

According to TMZ the Harlem, New York native had intended to keep their legal separation as private as possible. But according to the celebrity gossip site the former National Basketball League star chose to declare their status which was the opposite of what Taylor had in mind. In January she aimed to keep their initial divorce proceedings secret; so much so she even signed the documents with just her initials to avoid the media picking up the story. While the K.T.S.E. performer has yet to comment on the matter her lawyer Tanya Mitchell makes it clear Shumpert exposed their situation.

“We were able to keep this divorce matter private as Ms. Taylor requested for eleven (11) months in this case prior to Mr. Shumpert’s MOTION revealing the parties’ legal names and making the private matter public” she wrote in a recent filing. “This matter would very likely still be private if Mr. Shumpert’s MOTION TO SUBSTITUTE TRUE LEGAL NAMES AS REAL PARTIES IN INTEREST was not filed …” she added.

Last week more details behind their split were uncovered with Teyana accusing Iman of some very toxic behavior including being jealous of her career. To the point she “began to intentionally dim her light for her husband to try to have a harmonious and peaceful marriage” as he “became more and more angry” about her celebrity. She also claims she stuck with him through all the ups and downs but he still “reacted with further cruel treatment and selfishness.”

The estranged couple were married in 2016 and have two children together. Teyana is seeking primary custody along with child support.

