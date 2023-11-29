It’s been a busy 12 months for the King of The North known as Drake. From dropping a collaborative project with 21 Savage to releasing two more of his own solo albums, Drizzy’s been on his grizzly and he’s got some new visuals to prove it.
Dropping off a new clip for “Polar Opposites,” the 6 Gawd hosts some interesting mobster looking company in his personal palace where they play a game of pool while Drizzy dips to his gambling room to pour his heart out about his relationship problems. Why everyone got red leather jackets though? They the Czechoslovakian chapter of the Bloods or something? Just askin.’
From one gawd to another, culture icon KRS-One is still putting it for more than down three decades in the game and in his latest visual to “50 More Years of Hip Hop” the Blast Master takes to the studio to set the booth ablaze with that Hip-Hop fire that burns in his soul. Respect, triple OG.
Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Layzie Bone, G Perico and Steelz, and more.
DRAKE – “POLAR OPPOSITES”
KRS-ONE – “50 MORE YEARS OF HIP HOP”
LAYZIE BONE – “LET’S EAT”
BIA, SFERA EBBASTA & FIVIO FOREIGN – “MILANO”
G PERICO & STEELZ – “WHAT’S HATNIN”
BLXST – “NEVER WAS WRONG
VEEZE – “LICK”
KAMAIYAH – “STEPPIN’”
Drake “Polar Opposites,” KRS-One “50 More Years Of Hip Hop” & More | Daily Visuals was originally published on hiphopwired.com
