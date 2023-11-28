The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

The Wu-Tang Clan haven’t reunited for a new album in what seems like ages, but luckily for us we do get a few Wu collaborations here and there and when they do get together we’re more than happy to take a trip back to the 36 Chambers in which they honed their craft.

This time around we’ve been blessed with a new joint from Clansmen Method Man and Ghostface Killa who tap the talents of Nicole Bus for their visuals to “Claudine” which utilizes grainy footage of the rappers spitting their bars while a collage of old school hood films and footage make up the rest of the video.

From a few Hip-Hop icons to another, E-40 is still doing his thing after decades in the game and for his latest clip to “Lift It,” 40 Fonzarelli gets it poppin’ at an underground soiree where the lights are dim but the beats is loud.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Doe Boy, Baby Smoove, and more.

METHOD MAN & GHOSTFACE KILLA FT. NICOLE BUS – “CLAUDINE”

E-40 – “LIFT IT”

DOE BOY – “HUH”

BABY SMOOVE – “WANNA BE”

OOHWOP – “BACKSTABBERS”

JAY FIZZLE – “BUILT FOR THIS”

TAPER TY & ROSCO FEDDI – “THIS THAT”

RYGIN KING – “SAUNA”

Method Man & Ghostface Killah ft. Nicole Bus “Claudine,” E-40 “Lift It” & More | Daily Visuals was originally published on hiphopwired.com