Roger Bonds, Former Diddy Bodyguard, Backs Cassie’s Claims

Roger Bonds, a former head of security for Sean “Diddy” Combs, who was named in the explosive lawsuit brought by Casandra “Cassie” Ventura, has vowed to tell his side of the story. Bonds was named in Cassie’s lawsuit and seemingly backed up claims made by the singer in a recent video.

Roger Bonds, who worked with Diddy over a decade ago, took to his Instagram page on Tuesday (November 28) to share his side of the story. In Cassie’s lawsuit, Bonds was mentioned as the individual who stopped a violent moment between her and Combs. While Bonds never mentions Combs by name, he added that the incident named in the lawsuit was just one of many.

Bonds added in the description of the Instagram post that more details would emerge and it appears he is gearing up to release a documentary or book as the hashtags for the post read “#2FacesTHEDOCUMENTARY” and “#ROGERBONDSMYTRUTH.”

After sharing the video and the potentially damning information within, it appears that Bonds has deleted his Instagram page for reasons unknown to us. Given the fact that Cassie settled the case one day after bringing the lawsuit to Diddy, it could be speculated that Bonds cannot legally speak on the case although, to our knowledge, he had no such agreement with Combs.

Below are some videos and replies obtained from X, formerly known as Twitter. One such reply makes mention of Bonds’ son, who was accused of murder in Africa, something Bonds addressed in a DJ Vlad interview over a year ago.

As more information about Roger Bonds becomes public, we’ll return with updates.

