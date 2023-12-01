The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been almost two years since Chris Rock got slapped by Hancock (Will Smith) at the Oscars. Alhough he went ghost on us for a while following the incident, it seems like the man has finally put that all behind him and gotten back on his comedic grind.

Case in point, Netflix has just released a new trailer for an upcoming documentary featuring Chris Rock and Kevin Hart dubbed Headliners Only. The doc follows both Rock and Hart as they go about their daily lives and what their routines consist of as they prep for their stand-up shows. Delving into the humble beginnings of both Chris Rock and Kevin Hart, the documentary showcases the stories of the two friends who took different journeys in their careers and ultimately intersect at the same point of success in life to become the inspirational rags to riches stories they are today.

Featuring interviews with other comedic icons such as Dave Chappelle, Wanda Sykes and Jerry Seinfeld, Headliners Only will be a must-watch, not only for fans of Rock and Hart but fans and followers of the comedy genre in general.

Check out the trailer for Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only below, and let us know if you’ll be checking this out when it premiers on Netflix on December 12.

Kevin Hart & Chris Rock Star In New ‘Headliners Only’ Doc On Netflix was originally published on hiphopwired.com