Daddy Yankee Retires From Music To Dedicate His Life To Jesus

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

And just like that, the OG King of Reggaeton is calling it a career.

After bursting onto the music scene with his smash hit “Gasolina” in 2004 and setting the stage for the reggaeton music genre to take over the Latin community, Daddy Yankee let his fans know that he would be hanging up the mic once and for all in order to dedicate his life to Christianity. This music game sure knows how to make people religious after a while.

Variety is reporting that Daddy Yankee made the announcement during the last show of his farewell tour in Puerto Rico. During his farewell speech, Yankee told his fans that he felt he had a higher calling after music and that Jesus Christ was on line one waiting on him.

Variety reports:

“Tonight, I recognize, and I am not ashamed to tell the whole world that Jesus lives in me and that I will live for him,” he told the crowd in his homeland of Puerto Rico. “For many years I’ve tried filling a hole in my life that no one could fill. I tried finding a purpose, on many occasions, it seemed as if I was happy but something was missing for me to feel complete.”

He continued, stating that even though he had traveled the world with his music, he still felt empty. “I took note of something the Bible says,” Yankee continued in Spanish before reciting: “‘What good will it be for a man to gain the whole world, yet forfeit his soul?’”

Well, the man just banked an estimated $125 million with his final tour, so he gained a little something, something this past year.

Still, we’re not mad that Daddy Yankee is looking to find spiritual fulfillment in his life after so many years of making music and being rewarded handsomely for his work. Just don’t be surprised if at some point he drops a reggaeton gospel album or something as artists who find religion in their music careers tend to do. Just ask Kanye West. We just hope Daddy Yankee doesn’t become a Nazi sympathizer in the process like the aforementioned artist though. Just sayin’.

Check out Daddy Yankee give his farewell speech below, and let us know your thoughts on the man calling it a wrap two decades into the music game.

Daddy Yankee Retires From Music To Dedicate His Life To Jesus was originally published on hiphopwired.com