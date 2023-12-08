Atlanta police have arrested a woman who tried to burn down the birth home of Martin Luther King Jr.
Authorities claim that the 26-year-old, whose name has yet to be released, poured gasoline on the property at 501 Auburn Avenue just before 6 p.m. on Thursday. Multiple witnesses reportedly stopped her and reached out to police.
Once law enforcement arrived the woman was detained and is currently being held on attempted arson and second-degree interference with government property charges.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
The home, which was taken over by the National Park Service in 2018, is currently closed for renovations that are expected to be completed by 2025.
From CBS News:
In a statement Tuesday night, the King Center wrote that “an individual attempted to set fire to this historic property. Fortunately, the attempt was unsuccessful, thanks to the brave intervention of good Samaritans and the quick response of law enforcement.”
To read the entire CBS News report CLICK HERE.
Martin Luther King Jr. was born in this house and lived there until he was 12 years old.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
The Latest:
- Ellen Holly, Groundbreaking “One Life To Live” Star, Dies at 92
- Woman Tries To Burn Down Birth Home Of Martin Luther King Jr.
- The Black Shows Norman Lear Changed TV Culture With
- Republican ‘Fake Electors’ In Nevada Falsely Pledged Biden’s Electoral Votes To Trump, Indictments Charge
- A Three-Part ‘Degrassi’ Docuseries Is In The Works
- The ‘Squid Game’ Universe Expands With Netflix’s ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ Renewed For Season 2
- 50 Cent Says His Diddy Documentary’s Proceeds To Go To Sex Assault Victims
- Nike Rumored To Be Parting Ways With Tiger Woods
- Still Bad Blood: Taylor Swift Opens Up About Leaked Kanye West Phone Call, Says It Was A “Fully Manufactured Frame Job”
- Red Bull Lords Of The Floor Breaking Competition Returns In 2024
Woman Tries To Burn Down Birth Home Of Martin Luther King Jr. was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
-
Register Here For The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab” Game
-
Muni Long Reveals Autism Diagnosis On Social Media
-
Is Ashanti Pregnant? X Users Think Nelly Has ‘Sealed The Deal’
-
WORLD AIDS DAY: Remembering Black Celebrities We Lost
-
Washed Crooner Aaron Hall Getting Dragged For All The Filth After Rape Accusation With Diddy
-
Black Hollywood Showed Up for The Color Purple World Premiere
-
Block Wars: Top Ten Rap Feuds Featuring The Game
-
Ryan Shazier’s Wife Accuses Former NFL Star Of Being “Liar And A Cheater” With Screenshots Of Explicit Texts With Another Woman