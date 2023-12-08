Yo Gotti Is The New Kid In Class At UCLA

According to TMZ, Yo Gotti is studying Corporate Valuation at UCLA’s Anderson School of Management! The program has a pretty good reputation ranking No.5 in part-time MBA programs for the 2023-2024 school year per the the U.S. News & World Report. With a group as talented as Moneybagg Yo, Mozzy, and Glorilla, it’s no wonder Yo Gotti is diving deeper in his education bag.
In a press release shared by Yahoo! Finance, this class will be “designed to help students use methodological tools to explore how real options affect investment decisions and how they can be identified and valued.” This means after graduation Yo Gotti will be able to make even bigger business deals and hopefully share real-deal knowledge on corporations, IPOs, mergers and acquisitions, private firms, and debt.
Now THAT’S how you Rake it Up!
