Snoop Dogg’s New Comedy Film ‘The Underdoggs’ To Premier On Prime Video

Snoop Dogg has a new comedy movie coming out next year, but luckily for fans, they won’t have to carve out time of their busy schedule to see it in theaters as it will be releasing exclusively on Amazon Prime.

According to Deadline, The Underdoggs, starring Snoop Dogg, will be skipping the planned theatrical Jan. 26, 2024 release and instead go directly to streaming on Prime Video so it can be enjoyed in the comfort of your own home. Directed by Charles Stone III, the film follows a former football star (Snoop Dogg), who’s egotistical ways land him in hot water with the law, and he has to repay society by undertaking a new venture that’s sure to end up softening him up after it’s all said and done.

Deadline reports:

Written by Danny Segal and Isaac Schamis, The Underdoggs follows Jaycen “Two Js” Jennings, a washed-up former pro football star, who hits rock bottom and is sentenced to community service coaching an unruly pee-wee football team in his hometown. During the course of this, he may just turn his life around and rediscover his love of the game in the process.

The movie stars Tika Sumpter, Andrew Schulz, Mike Epps and George Lopez.

Going straight to Prime Video is probably the right call as we don’t see the film being a box office smash or even modestly successful to be honest. Maybe if it dropped in the late ’90s. Just sayin’.

The role itself should be a walk in the park for Snoop as the man was actually a coach in the Snoop Youth Football League back in 2005. An actual football star he was not, and we don’t think with that slender frame anyone would believe he ever was (no shots).

Check out the trailer to The Underdoggs below, and let us know if you’ll be checking for it when it debuts on Amazon Prime come Jan. 26, 2024.

