Forbes Warns To Delete These 17 Apps

Published on December 11, 2023

Technology is either super cool or super weird, and security researchers are warning the public about another scary data breach with MULTIPLE apps involved. Forbes reports that ESET, Europe’s pioneering cybersecurity company, found dangerous apps designed to steal personal data on Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store.

They warn that users should, “obviously delete them right away and you would be well advised to change the passcode for your device, your WiFi password and the passwords for your key financial accounts. You should also keep an eye out for suspicious activity, emails, or other messages that you receive.”

Check out the list of apps below:

  1. AA Kredit
  2. Amor Cash
  3. GuayabaCash
  4. EasyCredit
  5. Cashwow
  6. CrediBus
  7. FlashLoan
  8. PréstamosCrédito
  9. Préstamos De Crédito-YumiCash
  10. Go Crédito
  11. Instantáneo Préstamo
  12. Cartera grande
  13. Rápido Crédito
  14. Finupp Lending
  15. 4S Cash
  16. TrueNaira
  17. EasyCash

