Halo’s dad walked away with a few injuries, TMZ says, like a suffered neck and possibly other injuries as well. He’s currently in stable condition in the hospital and hasn’t posted an update since Saturday.
Art Basel is an annual art fair held in Basel, Switzerland, Miami Beach, Hong Kong and Paris was recently added in 2022. In addition to the art show, the committee also works with the host city to develop art programs and help support local artists. USA Today reports 2 Chainz was at Art Basel Thursday promoting a visual screening and afterparty for his new joint album with Lil Wayne “Welcome to Collegrove.” Check out Scene 1 released just three weeks ago!
The post 2 Chainz Hospitalized After Multi-Vehicle Crash appeared first on 97.9 The Beat.
2 Chainz Hospitalized After Multi-Vehicle Crash was originally published on thebeatdfw.com
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Muni Long Reveals Autism Diagnosis On Social Media
-
Register Here For The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab” Game
-
Is Ashanti Pregnant? X Users Think Nelly Has ‘Sealed The Deal’
-
Cardi B Says She’s Single, X Is In Shambles: “I’ve Been Single For A Minute Now”
-
WORLD AIDS DAY: Remembering Black Celebrities We Lost
-
Black Hollywood Showed Up for The Color Purple World Premiere
-
Block Wars: Top Ten Rap Feuds Featuring The Game