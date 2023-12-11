Arts & Entertainment

2 Chainz Hospitalized After Multi-Vehicle Crash

Published on December 11, 2023

Prayers up for 2 Chainz who was rushed to the hospital after being involved in a car accident over the weekend. The Grammy award winning rapper was in Miami for Art Basel, and wrapped up his Saturday night at a strip club called Booby Trap. The Miami Herald confirmed “Molly Best, a Florida Highway Patrol (said) there was a crash involving three vehicles -a 2016 Mercedes, 2013 Nissan and a 2010 Toyota − near the intersection of SR 112-WB and NW 22nd Avenue in Miami about 4:25 a.m. Saturday.”

After the crash, 2 Chainz shared a video on social media of him being loaded into the back of an ambulance.

 

Halo’s dad walked away with a few injuries, TMZ says, like a suffered neck and possibly other injuries as well. He’s currently in stable condition in the hospital and hasn’t posted an update since Saturday.

Art Basel is an annual art fair held in Basel, Switzerland, Miami Beach, Hong Kong and Paris was recently added in 2022. In addition to the art show, the committee also works with the host city to develop art programs and help support local artists. USA Today reports 2 Chainz was at Art Basel Thursday  promoting a visual screening and afterparty for his new joint album with Lil Wayne “Welcome to Collegrove.” Check out Scene 1 released just three weeks ago! 

