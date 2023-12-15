The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

From Academy award-nominated filmmaker Ava DuVernay, comes the story Origin inspired by the New York Times best-seller Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents. The film stars award-winning actress Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor. Read more about the film, who’s involved and check out the newly released official trailer inside.

Origin is written and directed by DuVernay, drawing its brilliance from the best-selling book Caste: The Origins of our Discontents. It explores the mystery of history, the wonders of romance, and a fight for our future. While investigating the global phenomenon of caste and its dark influence on society, a journalist faces unfathomable personal loss and uncovers the beauty of human resilience.

In the newly released trailer, fans will find author Isabel Wilkerson (Ellis-Taylor) at the center. As Wilkerson writes her seminal book “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents,” she finds ways of coping with personal tragedies all around her. The moving trailer is riddled with emotion and thought provoking feelings.

The upcoming film involves an all-star cast of talented actors including Aunjuanue Ellis-Taylor, Jon Bernthal, Niecy Nash-Betts, Emily Yancy, Finn Wittrock, Victoria Pedretti, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Isha Blaaker, Vera Farmiga, Audra McDonald, Connie Nielsen, Blair underwood, Nick Offerman, Stephanie March and Myles Frost.

Origin enlists music by Kris Bowers and an original song by Stan Walker. The film is produced by DuVernay and Paul Garnes. Its’ Director of Photography is Matthew J. Llyod and film editor is Spencer Averick.

Be sure to catch the exciting film in theaters January 19, 2024.

Watch the new official trailer below:

Watch: Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor Stars In Moving ‘Origin’ Film From This New York Times Best Seller was originally published on globalgrind.com