Holiday Gift Guide: Stocking Stuffers For The Beauty Enthusiast

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

The stockings are hung by the chimney with care…but they’re empty. You’re still finishing up your shopping list and these last-minute items are still in the store. No worries, we got you. The best stocking stuffers start with thought. And more importantly, they shouldn’t break the bank.

Stocking stuffers are fun ways to add pizazz to any gift or a great way to gift a colleague or acquaintance something that will make them smile. From smelly good products, like soaps and scents, to mini magic creams, things we don’t think to buy ourselves are always great stocking stuffers to gift others.

Keep scrolling for some more stocking stuffer ideas.

Spongelle x European Wax Center Buffer – $18 Courtesy Of Brand Spongelle x European Wax Center Buffer – $18 The Spongelle x EWC Treat Get Smooth Skin Clearing Buffer will make your shower feel like a personal spa. You’ll toss your loofah to the side when you try this pre-loaded buffer that time-release technology to last over a dozen uses. Filled with EWC “Get Smooth Skin Clearing body wash” that clears ingrown hairs, bumps, and breakouts through gentle chemical exfoliation, Polyhydroxy Acid (PHA) and Salicylic Acid (BHA) feels as luxurious as it smells. It also clarifies the skin and clears pores without stripping the skin’s moisture. Courtesy Of Brand Spongelle x European Wax Center Buffer – $18 $18 At Spongelle FROM $18

KISS Products Color & Care Edge Fixer Hair Gel Gift Set – $14.99 Courtesy Of Brand KISS Products Color & Care Edge Fixer Hair Gel Gift Set – $14.99 Kiss’ Edge Fixer Gel is a tried and true product that leaves your baby hairs laid and smelling like one of their mouth-watering scents. This gift set has five mini edge fixers in strawberry Acai, Watermelon, Grape, Sweet Peach, and Very Cherry. It comes packaged in a festive holiday tube for a cute and stylish first impression. Courtesy Of Brand Edge Fixer Hair Gel Gift Set – $14.99 $14.99 At Kiss FROM $14.99

Mani Marker Nail Art Pen Trio– $10 Courtesy Of Brand Mani Marker Nail Art Pen Trio– $10 This Mani Marker Nail Art Pen trio makes a great stocking stuffer because nail stuff always comes in handy. If ever there’s a time you can’t make it to the nail salon, these mini markers make it easy to do your mani at home. Easily do your French tip design without the hassle of messy nails or gel polish with these mess-free pens. Courtesy Of Brand Mani Marker Nail Art Pen Trio– $10 $10 At Nails.Inc FROM $10

Olehenriksen Body Care Duo- $29 Courtesy Of Brand Olehenriksen Body Care Duo– $29 Check into the Hygge Hotel with this moisturizing Olehenriksen Body Care set that is perfect for the gal or guy in need of some self-care. Get two of Olehenriksen’s top-notch skin care products in one incredibly cute box that feels as luxurious as the hydrating products. This cute kit includes the Stay In Touch Restorative Handcream and Firmly Yours Dry Body Oil. Both products have enriching ingredients like Scandanavian Botanical Oils for softer, smoother skin. Currently on sale for $14.50. Courtesy Of Brand Olehenriksen Body Care Duo– $29 $29 At Sephora FROM $29

Holler And Glow Bath Bomb Courtesy Of Brand Holler And Glow Bath Bomb– $4.99 Bathtime, but make it cute. This bath bomb has holiday spirit and encourages relaxation. With fun shapes like a penguin wearing a pink scarf and hat, an avocado, or an ice cream cone, bath time will be extra colorful and fragrant when you drop this bath bomb into the water and it fills your bathroom with the smell of raspberries. Courtesy Of Brand Holler And Glow Bath Bomb– $4.99 $4.99 At Nails.Inc FROM $4.99

Holiday Gift Guide: Stocking Stuffers For The Beauty Enthusiast was originally published on hellobeautiful.com