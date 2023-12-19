Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
Press play to catch up on the Dez Bryant vs Stephen A Smith “conversationship ” update. Long story short Dez originally made a tweet
that has been deleted about how he wanted to get inside the ring and give Stephen A 2/3 piece combo with the boxing gloves on . Since then Dez
admitted that the real problem wasn’t with Stephen. Stephen gives his response above and wishes Dez the best on his future podcast, and
platform while inviting him to come speak on Stephen A’s platform . However Stephen switched up the energy when mentioning someone
else but not mentioning someone else, quoting “They know who they are”.
The post The Dez Bryant Vs Stephen A Smith Remix appeared first on 97.9 The Beat.
