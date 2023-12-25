STREAMED: Eminem & Benny Blanco Deliver Tribute To Juice WRLD On “Lace It,” Central Cee Drops “Entrapreneur,” & More

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Juice WRLD f. Eminem & Benny Blanco — “Lace It”

Eminem delivers a heartfelt tribute to Juice WRLD on the late artist’s newest posthumous single, “Lace It.” Benny Blanco, Cashmere Cat, Happy Perez, and Slim Shady himself produced the cut, which features a sober Marshall Mathers reflecting on addiction.

“I was lucky, my escape was narrow and do not think I take it for granted that I’m still here,” Em says on the track. “Juice, we will forever miss you and to the younger generation, I ain’t lecturing you, but man, just be careful.”

Juice, real name Jarad Anthony Higgins, died four years ago this month. His death was ruled an accidental overdose, according to BBC and his passing cut a brief but successful and impactful career short. He was 21.

The two powerhouses collaborated on Slim Shady’s “Godzilla,” which came out in 2020. Later, Marshall Mathers also lent his voice to “Eminem Speaks” from Juice’s Fighting Demons LP.

Central Cee — “Entrapreneur”

Central Cee broke into global stardom with his 2023 single, “Doja.” In it, the British MC declared that “the trap still runnin’ on Christmas Day.” As 2024’s Christmas approaches, Cench seems to double down with his newest single, “Entrapreneur.”

He wears a “Trap Still Runnin” shirt on the new single’s artwork and “The trap still runnin’” is among the first things listeners hear on the song. “New generation don’t know how to trap,” he explains on the song. “They all gettin’ high on their own supply.”

Cee produced the song alongside Chris Rich and Caleb Bryant. “I’ll serve anyone, I got open mind / No complaints when it comes to the customer service, I’ll pick up the phone polite,” he adds. “We put the trap in entrapreneur.”

Cench has had a busy year. In June, he teamed up with Dave to drop one of the year’s most talked about EPs, Split Decision. He also linked up with Drake for a popular “On the Radar” freestyle and now, it seems like he’s gearing up for more solo material.

Megan Thee Stallion f. Big Mouth Cast — “Pu—y Don’t Lie”

Megan Thee Stallion keeps the momentum rolling. After dropping her introspective “Cobra” single, the rising superstar teamed up with Reneé Rapp from Mean Girls for “Not My Fault.” Now, she stays on the intersection of music, film, and streaming with “Pu—y Don’t Lie.”

“Girl, I hate to see you stressin’ / So I’ma hit you with a helpful lesson,” Meg explains on the track. “So, girl, take a lil’ bit of that pressure off / You gon’ land with the man that gets you off.”

Meg is releasing this joint in connection with the Netflix animated series “Big Mouth.” She starred as Thee Hormone Monstress in the show’s seventh season and premiered this track on “Big Mouth” in October.

Thee Stallion wasn’t able to promote her appearance on the show at the time due to the Hollywood strike. Once restrictions fell, Meg beamed about the opportunity on Instagram. “I’m so happy to be able to finally post about BEING A HORMONE MONSTRESS IN ONE OF MY FAVORITE SHOWS,” she wrote.

Conway The Machine & Wun Two — Palermo

Conway The Machine is living up to his name by dropping music like, well, a machine. After teaming with 38 Spesh, Conductor Williams, Logic, and more, he links with German producer Wun Two for his newest joint offering, Palermo.

“It is mood music in a jugular vein and I hope you will love this record as much as I do,” Wun Two wrote via Instagram. “Our record requires only the simplest of equipment: an ordinary phonograph needle; a four-inch speaker; and a 38 caliber revolver. Naturally, the record is long-playing even though you may not be.”

Meanwhile, The Machine delivers the type of gritty, clever, and intricate rhymes he’s known for over mellow production. “After I got my deal, the work didn’t stop,” he raps on “Carduni.” “Now I swerve in a drop / But these rap Urkels? Around ‘em, I rap circles, so stop / I’m surgical with the Glocks / Plus a new album on the way, I had to circle the block.”

Wun Two celebrated the new release on social media. “Much love to Conway,” the producer wrote. “I could not have imagined a better light on these beats.”

