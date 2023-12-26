Despite the drama surrounding Offset and Cardi B, Christmas at the Cephus’s house brought all the sparkles and we’re sure- horchata that anyone could ever imagine! Over one million people caught a glimpse of the family’s $5.85 million home in New York covered in large ornaments and poinsettias. With Merenguito Rico playing in the background, the Billboard charting artist took her followers on a mini tour of their holiday decorated home.

The video starts in the grand entrance of her home with a larger than life Christmas tree, garland wrapped around the railing of the stairs, and 3-year old son Wave playing on the floor. She then takes us to the dining room where we see her long marble table with gold plates and a learn about her “special wall” painted black with three big diamonds to honor her three diamond records; Bodak Yellow, Girls Like You, and I Like It.

After getting a blink of the food in the kitchen, Cardi shares her and Offset’s kids personalized Christmas trees! Yes, they both have their own tree well over 6 feet! Kulture, their 5-year-old daughter, had a Hello Kitty themed tree with stuffed kitties, cupcakes, lollipops, and lots of presents! Their son, Wave, had a Baby Shark themed tree adorned with silver ribbons, crystal blue baby sharks, and of course lots of presents!

Now we come for the post, but stay for the comments-and they did not fail on the hype! One user wrote,” To see you being able to do this for WHOLE family is so dope!” while another said “Sheeshhhh!!!! goals af”.

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 12P-3P | Follow Me on IG @jazziblack, Follow Me on Twitter @yojazziblack

The post Cardi B’s Kids Had Their Own Personalized Christmas Trees! appeared first on 97.9 The Beat.

Cardi B’s Kids Had Their Own Personalized Christmas Trees! was originally published on thebeatdfw.com