Nicki Minaj’s New Year’s Resolution Had Anderson Cooper Shook

It’s that time of year where everyone makes some kind of New Year’s resolution, but Nicki Minaj’s promise to herself seems to have thrown CNN’s Anderson Cooper for a loop.

During CNN’s annual New Year’s Eve Live broadcast Sunday (Dec. 31), Cohen played a clip of his Watch What Happens Live interview with Nicki Minaj in which he asked her what her New Year’s resolution would be. True to form, Nicki told Cohen “My New Year’s resolution is to keep my foot on these b*tches’ necks!” Of course, we in the Hip-Hop community know what Minaj was talking about, but Cooper was taken aback and astonished at the statement the Queen rapper made.

Clearly stunned by the clip, Cooper turned to Cohen and asked, “Wow, what was that? What did she say?” to which Cohen gleefully replied: “Keep my foot on these b*tches necks!” After Cooper asked who she could be “referring to,” Cohen simply stated “B*tches.”

We all know who’s been beefing with Nicki for the past few years, so we know who that dart was meant for, but apparently Anderson Cooper doesn’t keep up with the latest drama in Hip-Hop culture.

Viewers saw the moment and immediately hopped on social media to share in their delight of the segment.

