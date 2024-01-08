The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

It looks like Crocs are ready to make the transition from “house slippers” to official streetwear as designer Salehe Bembury has given us a sneak peak of what he’s been cooking with the footwear brand.

Highsnobiety is reporting that the upcoming Bembury and Crocs collaboration will look more like an everyday sneaker than the traditional foam slip-on that we’ve all become accustomed to. And truth be told, we’re not mad at the design. Dubbed the “Juniper,” the upcoming Crocs sneaker silhouette not only seems as comfortable as can be but also bares a stylish look that’s going to get a few double takes out in the wild.

Per Highsnobiety:

In Bembury’s preview, Bembury’s signature fingerprint pattern informs the translucent trail-worthy outsole.

Those exact semi-transparent details worm up the sides of the Crocs Juniper sneaker, wrapping the midsole in an eye-catching design.

More air holes cover the Juniper sneaker’s heel while a classic lace system and collaborative branding hit elsewhere, subtle enough to keep the shoe stylish.

The Crocs Juniper sneaker’s debut colorway wears several peachy hues and spring-worthy greens and blues, making for a fitting color palette for what’s presumably a Spring/Summer 2024 footwear release.

Don’t be surprised if these are hard to come by come release day.

Though Crocs make sneakers as well, they’re more popular for their slip-on footwear than anything else. These “Juniper” joints just might change that. If this particular silhouette releases in different colorways, they could be onto something.

Check out the Salehe Bembury and Crocs collab below, and let us know if you’ll be checking for these whenever they drop later this year.

Salehe Bembury Previews His Upcoming Crocs Sneaker was originally published on hiphopwired.com