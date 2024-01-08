Lululemon Founder Decries Diversity Efforts As “Not Inspirational”

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

The founder of athletic wear giant Lululemon is facing renewed backlash after expressing his dislike for the company’s diversity & and equality initiatives, prompting the company to distance itself.

In an interview, Lululemon founder Chip Wilson caused more controversy when he expressed his dismay about the company’s diversity and equality initiative efforts, referring to it as a “whole diversity and inclusion thing.” The Vancouver, British Columbia native spoke to Forbes Magazine for an in-depth profile interview when he made those remarks. He began by commenting on the women-centered brand’s models in their advertisements, calling them “unhealthy,” “sickly” and “not inspirational.”

Wilson would go further, stating: “They’re trying to become like the Gap, everything to everybody. And I think the definition of a brand is that you’re not everything to everybody… You’ve got to be clear that you don’t want certain customers coming in.” The 67-year-old billionaire also belittled Lululemon’s move to include larger-sized people by having clothing that fits individuals up to size 20 in its six core styles, and considered their expansion into men’s wear “appalling.”

Wilson stepped down from the company in 2013 after remarking that the see-through effect of leggings from the athleisure brand could be blamed on “some women’s bodies.” “It’s really about the rubbing through the thighs, how much pressure is there over a period of time,” he stated. In a 2004 interview with the Canada National Post Business Magazine, he drew sharp criticism after revealing his inspiration for naming Lululemon: “I recognized that the Japanese consumer liked a name with an L in it because the letter isn’t in the Japanese language. It sounded American,” he said at the time. “So I thought if I ever have another company I am going to put three L’s in it,” before adding “It’s funny to watch them try and say it.”

According to former employees interviewed last November, that culture of discrimination still exists. A statement released by Lululemon in response to Wilson’s remarks slammed the founder, saying: “Chip Wilson does not speak for Lululemon, and his comments do not reflect our company views or beliefs. Chip has not been involved with the company since his resignation from the board in 2015 and we are a very different company today.” The spokesperson added, “We also recognize that becoming a more diverse and inclusive organization takes time and is only possible through the sustained efforts of our leaders and our people.”

