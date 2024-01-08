Keke Palmer Becomes The First Black Woman In 15 Years To Win An Emmy For Outstanding Game Show Host

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

If you thought a little relationship drama would stop Keke Palmers’ bag, you’ve got another thing coming. The actress, singer, and television host made history by being the first Black woman in 15 years to win an Emmy award for Outstanding Host for a Game Show for her work on Password. This honor made her the first Black woman to be nominated and win the category and the first woman to win the award since 2009.

Keke Palmer makes history with her Emmy win

Palmer earned the nickname Keke “Big Boss” Palmer because of her strong work ethic and dedication to her craft. When she’s not mastering her acting roles, she’s making us laugh from her various hosting gigs.

According to Deadline, Palmer accepted the award with the utmost gratitude. “Wow. That is so exciting; thank you so much. I’m really just so thankful; I’m almost speechless. I want to thank the people who allowed this to happen, thank you to Jimmy Fallon, thank to NBC,” she said.

The actress took it a step further and thanked Jimmy Fallon and NBC in an Instagram post.

“Couldn’t do it without you @jimmyfallon! I’m so grateful for the opportunity to be apart of such a classic game show such as Password. It’s a true honor, I won! I’m excited, BOOTS! Thank you to the @televisionacad ,” she wrote.

Palmer is starting 2024 off strong. The first-time mom to baby Leo is handling her very public breakup with the utmost grace. And while she’s yet to make an official statement about the ongoing legal battle against her ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson, she is proving that she will always come out on top. We’re rooting for the 30-year-old multihyphenate.

