Register Here For The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab” Game

Published on January 13, 2024

The Morning Hustle Cash Grab Holiday 2023 Graphics
The Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2024 | Reach Media - Syndicated | 2024-01-11

Source: Creative Services / iOne Digital

1. Register below! We’ll call when it’s your turn to play.

2. Answer 10 trivia questions in 60 seconds.

3. You get $10 for each correct answer. Get them all right, you win the $1,000 jackpot. 

Listen to play along and win every weekday at 8:05 am/7:05 am Central time.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. OPEN ONLY TO LEGAL RESIDENTS OF THE UNITED STATES, 18 YEARS OF AGE OR OLDER. VOID IN Puerto Rico, OVERSEAS MILITARY INSTALLATIONS, OTHER US TERRITORIES AND WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW.

CLICK HERE FOR OFFICIAL RULES

 

