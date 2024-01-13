Register Here For The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab” Game

1. Register below! We’ll call when it’s your turn to play.
2. Answer 10 trivia questions in 60 seconds.
3. You get $10 for each correct answer. Get them all right, you win the $1,000 jackpot.
Listen to play along and win every weekday at 8:05 am/7:05 am Central time.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. OPEN ONLY TO LEGAL RESIDENTS OF THE UNITED STATES, 18 YEARS OF AGE OR OLDER. VOID IN Puerto Rico, OVERSEAS MILITARY INSTALLATIONS, OTHER US TERRITORIES AND WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW.
