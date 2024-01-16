After an amazing 13-year career, Jason Kelce, one of the best to ever suit up in an Eagles uniform looks to have played his final snap. Following a disappointing loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round, Jason Kelce declined to speak with the media saying, “No guys, not today”. Kelce was visually emotional walking into the locker room where he was greeted by Philadelphia Eagles GM, Howie Roseman.
Once the doors closed in the locker room, rumors swirled that the soon-to-be Hall of Fame Center told his teammates that he would be retiring. More news to come as the story develops
BREAKING: Jason Kelce Allegedly Told Teammates He is Retiring After Playoff Loss was originally published on rnbphilly.com
