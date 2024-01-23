Dwayne Johnson Named Board Member To WWE’s Parent Company & Gets Trademark To “The Rock”

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Let’s just say that this has been a busy day for World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), and it’s not even noon yet!

On Tuesday (Jan. 23), it was announced that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has been appointed to the Board of Directors for TKO Group. TKO, of course, was formed by Endeavor to merge WWE with MMA promotion Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

This is a full circle moment for Johnson, who is arguably one of the greatest WWE superstars of all time. Holding multiple championships, he became one of the faces of the longtime wrestling promotion during the 90s and early 2000s.

Exact terms of the deal are unknown, but Variety reports that WWE also entered into a services and merchandising agreement with Johnson for promotional, licensing and other services. Johnson also gained an intellectual assignment agreement, which gives him full ownership of the trademarked name “The Rock.”

Here’s his official statement, per Variety:

“My grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia, and my dad, Rocky ‘Soulman’ Johnson, would’ve never thought this day would come. Which is why I’m very humbled to have a seat at the table that has decades of history and family legacy for me. A table that my family helped to build. Being on the TKO Board of Directors, and taking full ownership of my name, ‘The Rock’, is not only unprecedented, but incredibly inspiring as my crazy life is coming full circle. At my core, I’m a builder who builds for and serves the people, and Ari is building something truly game changing. I’m very motivated to help continue to globally expand our TKO, WWE, and UFC businesses as the worldwide leaders in sports and entertainment — while proudly representing so many phenomenal athletes and performers who show up every day putting in the hard work with their own two hands to make their dreams come true and deliver for our audiences. I’ve been there, I’m still there and this is for them.”

This comes as it was teased that Johnson might return to the squared circle for a match with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion (and his cousin) Roman Reigns. If true, it would be his first match since 2016.

In Other Big WWE News…

It was also announced that WWE struck a deal that would bring its flagship weekly show, “Monday Night Raw,” to streaming giant Netflix starting in January 2025. According to Variety, The deal is valued at a whopping $500 million a year for 10 years. This marks the first time that “Raw” will air outside of linear TV in its 31-year history.

Netflix will also be the streaming home of WWE’s Premium Live Events (like WrestleMania & SummerSlam) and other original programming for international markets.

“Raw” is WWE’s last show to secure new TV rights this year. It was previously reported that “SmackDown“ will move from FOX to USA Network (“Raw’s” current home) in Fall 2024, while developmental brand “NXT” will move from USA to The CW.

