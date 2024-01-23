The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Too $hort’s been in the rap game for decades now, and though the man hasn’t been in the booth continuing to build his legacy, the rap legend has been working on another project but in the cinematic field.

According to TMZ, the “Freaky Tales” rapper just premiered his film, Freaky Tales at the Sundance Film Festival. Interestingly enough the film featured some of Hollywood’s biggest names today, which is amazing given the film was inspired by Too $hort’s life growing up in Oakland in the ’80s. An “anthology horror-movie-thriller-comedy,” Freaky Tales is four interconnected stories set in 1987 Oakland and will of course feature much of $hort’s music. We’re sure his music was bumping in his hometown during that era.

TMZ reports:

The film serves as a “love letter to Oakland,” and also mirrors Short’s experience growing up there in the eighties — and he tells us his emotional attachment to the project is even more significant because he’s an executive producer and narrator for it.

He acknowledges it also means a lot to the others involved — most noticeably its A-list cast that includes Tom Hanks, Pedro Pascal, Normani, and the late Angus Cloud. It’s also directed by “Capt. Marvel” writers/directors Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden — which is major.

Tom Hanks in Oak town during the late ’80s?! He must be playing a cop or a politician or something. No word on when Freaky Tales will officially hit theaters or streaming platforms, but we’re already lowkey hyped for it and can’t wait to see what $hort has in store for us on a cinematic level.What do y’all think of Freaky Tales? Will you be checking for it when it premiers? Let us know in the comments section below.

Too $hort Debuts New Film ‘Freaky Tales’ At Sundance Film Festival was originally published on hiphopwired.com