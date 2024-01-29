Nicki Minaj Fans Slam TikTok User’s Pro-Megan Thee Stallion Post

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

A TikTok user defending Megan The Stallion in her rap feud with Nicki Minaj claims that Minaj’s fans doxxed him, threatening his life.

Over the weekend, social media was ablaze as Nicki Minaj publicly vented at length over a line in Megan Thee Stallion’s latest single “Hiss”. “These hoes don’t be mad at Megan, these hoes mad at Megan’s Law,” the three-time Grammy Award winner said, apparently referencing Kenneth Petty, Minaj’s husband since 2019 (Petty is a convicted sex offender).

Minaj took offense, making fun of the Houston native being shot in the foot by Tory Lanez in 2020 as well as insulting the rapper’s late mother in an Instagram live video on Friday (January 25). That didn’t sit well with Bela Delgado, a TikTok user who blasted the Pink Friday artist in a video.

The video caught the attention of Miraj’s fans known as the “Barbz” whom Delgado said have been harassing and threatening him. “Nicki Minaj fans are attempting to dox me, messaging family members as well as people who aren’t members of my family, sending them s–t — apparently they got somebody’s address,” he said in a video posted on Saturday (January 26). “I am sorry. I’m so sorry that I disrespected Nicki Minaj. I saw a lot of other people doing it; I thought I’d add my two cents.” He cited his autism in the apology, saying to his 1.4 million followers that “sometimes things come out a lot harsher” because he’s on the spectrum.

Delgado said in the now-deleted video that he felt Minaj was a “disgusting and reprehensible person by pretty much all metrics of basic humanity and common decency,” referencing that he was once a former supporter of hers. It changed “when she started intentionally surrounding herself with sex offenders,” referencing Petty & Jelani Miraj, Nicki’s brother who was convicted of raping his 11-year-old stepdaughter in 2015.

The back-and-forth between Nicki Minaj and the “Savage” rapper has gotten exceedingly ugly, as Minaj released a new song entitled “Bigfoot” which included lyrics previewed in her Instagram live video: “She like 6 foot, I call her big foot,” Minaj raps, before saying someone “fell off, I said get up on your good foot.” Minaj has also been spotted amplifying her fans’ posts on X, formerly Twitter. For her part, Megan Thee Stallion replied on her Instagram showing her doubled over in laughter covering her mouth as she previewed Minaj’s response to “Hiss”.

