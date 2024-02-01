The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Polo Ralph Lauren is celebrating the Chinese New Year in a big way. The brand has a limited-edition watch to celebrate the occasion.

Hypebeast is reporting that the American fashion label is releasing a new timepiece that will commemorate the Lunar New Year and the arrival of the dragon. It features a stainless steel 38mm case and black gross grain straps; however, the point of difference is located on the off-white lacquered dial. The brand’s iconic Polo Bear is styled in a red velvet smoking jacket with a black shawl collar paired with black slippers and red socks. In one hand he is holding three envelopes; each bearing a golden dragon, which symbolizes health and wealth for 2024.

As expected, the timepiece is powered by the brand’s signature RL2000 caliber self-winding Swiss movement. We also get the font logo on the nine-hour marker and shiny black lacquered hour, minute and second hands. Lastly, this timepiece is water resistant to 50 meters / 165 feet. The Polo Ralph Lauren Lunar New Year watch is limited to 50 pieces. The price is $1,750.00 and will be available starting Saturday, Feb 10. You can find more information on it at the Ralph Lauren website here.

Polo Ralph Lauren Releases Lunar New Year Watch was originally published on hiphopwired.com