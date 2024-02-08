Listen Live
Madame Tussauds Latest Beyoncé Wax Figure Will Make You Roll Your Eyes

Harpo, who is this woman?!

Published on February 8, 2024

66th GRAMMY Awards - Show

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Madame Tussauds is the mastermind behind reimaging our favorite celebrities, but they missed the mark with their latest Beyoncé wax figure.

In an Instagram post to the Madame Tussauds Blackpool page, the museum posted their latest muse, and it has us thinking: Harpo, who is this woman?!

Madame Tussauds butchers their latest Beyoncé wax figure

“Let’s Dance! Our two BRAND NEW global super stars have arrived! 🤩

Queen Bey and Lady Gaga have landed in our Alist Awards Party and are bringing some serious red carpet vibes. 👌💃🔥

Get down to Madame Tussauds Blackpool this Saturday and be the first to see them in the (wax) flesh!” the caption read.

And of course, the comments did not disappoint.

One person wrote, “@mtblackpool NOPE WTF 😮 Do y’all even consult with these celebrities and their team of people? Do you all have a person of color let [me] rephrase this a Black or Brown person on your team? Who is that lady right here? Hell nah 😂 y’all stay getting brown and black people wrong 🤬

While another left a simple, “Nope, this ain’t it.”

Sometimes they get it right, most times they don’t.

Every now and then, the museum gets it right, but they’re notorious for missing the mark in cloning our faves. In 2021, Madame Tussauds in Germany unveiled a wax figure of Rihanna, but it looked more like her distant cousin.

Madame Tussauds Berlin Unveals VIP Christmas Looks

Source: Tristar Media / Getty

And this isn’t the first time the faux Rihanna has been spotted. Also in 2021, Madame Tussauds Dubai showcased their version of the Bajan singer.

UAE-WAX-TUSSAUDS

Source: GIUSEPPE CACACE / Getty

In 2015, Berlin showcased a holiday version of our favorite bad gal.

Wax figure of Rihanna in Christmas costume

Source: picture alliance / Getty

But this other Berlin version of Rihanna from the 2013 is almost unrecognizable.

Wax figure of Rihanna

Source: picture alliance / Getty

And while they usually get it wrong, there are the rare occasions when the museum knocks it out of the ballpark. In 2023, Madame Tussauds in Vegas unveiled their first wax figure of Lizzo, and it was spot on.

Lizzo

Source: Courtesy of Madame Tussauds / Madame Tussauds

What do you think? Does Madame Tussauds miss the mark with their wax figures?

Madame Tussauds Latest Beyoncé Wax Figure Will Make You Roll Your Eyes  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

