Is Solange Knowles Teasing A New Album With Her Latest Performance?

After nearly five years since the release of her last album, 2019’s When I Get Home, Solange Knowles has remained relatively out of the limelight. However, despite her low profile, she has kept herself busy composing a ballet score, directing the short film Passage, and launching the Saint Heron creative agency. Recently, though, there’s been a hint of change as the singer made a rare return to social media.

Sharing photos from In Service To Whom, a four-part live performance at Volume Fest in the Art Gallery of New South Wales, Solange seems to be stepping back into the spotlight. Saint Heron’s website reveals that the performance will feature Solange alongside a 10-piece ensemble, playing orchestral works she composed between 2018 and 2023, as well as her commercial releases.

On her Instagram, Solange provided insights into the piece and its inspiration, describing it as an exploration of new narratives surrounding her body, rest, protection, and reintegration into everyday life following personal periods of incubation and self-renewal. The performance included a sound piece featuring artist Autumn Knight and premiered compositions like “Not Necessarily In Arms Reach, Music for Two Tubas” and “If the Promise is Large” for solo cello and double bass.

