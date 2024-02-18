R&B legend and Indianapolis, Indiana native, Babyface brought out his guitar to give a soulful, acoustic rendition of the “Star-Spangled Banner” to kick off of the 77th NBA All-Star Game.
The crowd in Indy was mesmerized by his performance as fans and players soaked in the tunes of the “Every Time I Close My Eyes” singer and songwriter. With Indiana NBA legends spotlighted throughout the weekend, it was only right that Babyface brought in the big game Sunday night!
If you missed his performance or want to watch it again, take a look in the video below!
Babyface Mesmerizes The Crowd With His Rendition of The National Anthem At The NBA All-Star Game was originally published on wtlcfm.com
