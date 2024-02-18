Listen Live
News

Haliburton Helps East Set Record in NBA All-Star Game

Published on February 18, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

 
Morning Hustle 2024 Cash Grab Graphics (Jan '24)
The Morning Hustle Featured Video
CLOSE
2024 NBA All-Star Game

Source: Stacy Revere / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS—Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton helped the East knock off the West in what was the highest scoring All-Star Game in NBA history Sunday night 211-186 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis.

A total of 14 players scored in double figures.

Haliburton hit five three-point shots in a row in the first quarter to get started. He ended up with 32 points on 10-14 shooting from three-point range.

Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard was named the All-Star Game’s Most Valuable Player. He scores 39 points on 14-26 shooting.

Karl Anthony Towns led all scorers for the West with 50 points.

This was the 73rd NBA All-Star and the first one that was hosted in Indianapolis since 1985.

The post Haliburton Helps East Set Record in NBA All-Star Game appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Haliburton Helps East Set Record in NBA All-Star Game  was originally published on wibc.com

More from The Morning Hustle

Leave a Reply

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close