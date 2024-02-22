Sean Combs AKA Diddy Denies 2003 Gang Rape Allegations

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Sean Combs, also known widely as Diddy, has denied any involvement in an alleged gang rape that took place back in 2003 inside a recording studio. A lawyer for Jane Doe in this particular matter has also responded to the statement made by Sean Combs, adding that the women who have come forth about the mogul “speak for themselves.”

Sean Combs, 54, has been dogged by sexual abuse allegations and related claims after ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura came forward with a harrowing list of claims that prompted the celebrated producer to settle the matter out of court instead of taking things to trial.

PEOPLE has obtained documents from the case which focuses on the alleged event taking place inside a Manhattan recording studio. The claim also named Harve Pierre and another man as the attackers of the alleged then-17-year-old victim.

“[Combs] never participated in, witnessed, or was or is presently aware of any misconduct, sexual or otherwise, relating to plaintiff in any circumstance whatsoever,” a portion of the filing read.

The outlet added that Combs and his side also had questions regarding photos used in conjunction with the complaint from Jane Doe and viewed the timing as curious.

“The context, genuineness, and/or accuracy of the photographs are disputed,” the filing continues. “Plaintiff’s decision to wait more than two decades to file her complaint has prejudiced [Combs], as he has lost the ability to defend himself fully and fairly in this action.”

In response to the filing, the attorney for Jane Doe wrote, “The deeply troubling allegations against the defendants by multiple women speak for themselves. The ridiculous claim that the photos are somehow fake and the law at issue is unconstitutional are nothing more than desperate attempts to conjure a defense where none exists.”

Combs is seeking to have the lawsuit thrown out with his side saying that the Victims Gender-Motivated Violence Act used to spark the matter is “unconstitutional.”

