Jay Pharoah Tapped To Host New Fox Game Show ‘Quiz with Balls’

Just when you thought we had enough game shows, there is another one on the way hosted by comedian Jay Pharoah, and it sounds like it might be a hit.

Spotted on Deadline, Jay Pharoah will be hosting the upcoming Fox game show Quiz with Balls, which will arrive this summer.

The website’s description of the game show reads, “The quiz show pits brains against balls, combining a high-stakes quiz show with a large-scale physical competition. Each episode features two families competing for $100k in a “battle of the balls.”

John de Mol’s Talpa Studios, which also delivered The Voice and Big Brother and the most recent hit show, The Floor, hosted by Rob Lowe and Fremantle’s Eureka Productions, are behind Quiz with Balls.

Allison Wallach, Fox Entertainment’s President of Unscripted Programming, said about the show, “Playful, quick-witted, and high-energy, Jay’s going to make a huge splash as our host of The Quiz with Balls. No matter the stage or show, Jay’s singular brand of humor and comedic timing elevates everything he does. With him at the helm of The Quiz with Balls, viewers of all ages are assured an exciting and hilarious hour of fun playing along with Jay and our family contestants.”

Speaking about getting the gig, Jay Pharoah said, “When I got hit up about hosting an epic face-off between big brains and even bigger balls, I was like…’ I got this,’” Jay shared in a statement. “Then I found out it was a game show series on Fox and thought…even better!”

Just on the description alone, Quiz with Balls sounds like the perfect game show for summer television vibes. Congrats to Jay Pharoah on landing the hosting gig.

