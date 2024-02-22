Dame Dash Reveals He Declined ‘Soul Plane’ Offer Because He Was “Offended” By Its Racist Humor

During a recent interview, Dame Dash, co-founder of Roc-A-Fella Records, revealed his decision to decline to produce the 2004 comedy “Soul Plane,” starring Snoop Dogg and Kevin Hart, citing offense at its racist humor.

Dash, who had previously collaborated with Hart in the film “Paper Soldiers” in 2002, explained his refusal, stating, “They had asked me to produce ‘Soul Plane,’ and I got offended. I didn’t like white people making money off making fun of us.”

Dash expressed disappointment that Hart did not publicly support him on social media despite acknowledging their past collaboration, saying, “Why you won’t post his s—t?” He further criticized Hart’s promotional choices, such as a billboard for the film “Get Hard,” where Hart is seen braiding Will Ferrell’s hair, stating, “I wouldn’t braid another man’s hair on a billboard.”

Reflecting on his stance, Dash emphasized his discomfort with racial caricatures, a sentiment echoed by the interviewer, Math Hoffa, who remarked, “I could never feel comfortable sitting in a movie theater watching people laugh at us.” Despite their differences, Dash clarified that he harbored no ill will toward Hart, stating, “I’m not judging him; I’m just saying, just repost my s—t!”

“Soul Plane,” marketed as a comedy about the “first black-owned airline,” faced criticism from figures like Spike Lee, who called it “coonery and buffoonery,” and Lee Bailey, who condemned its stereotypical portrayals. Nevertheless, the film attained a cult following despite the controversy.

Hart, in a 2021 episode of “All The Smoke,” acknowledged Dash’s role in launching his acting career, saying, “Dame put me in my first movie,” referring to “Paper Soldiers.”

