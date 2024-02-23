Jazz in the Gardens Returns To Miami Gardens, Maxwell, Summer Walker, Babyface & More To Perform

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Jazz In The Gardens (JITG), an annual music festival in the city of Miami Gardens, returns to the Florida city for its 17th year. For this year’s festivities, the weekend will play host to performances from the likes of Maxwell, Summer Walker, Babyface, and a host of local legends.

Jazz In The Gardens kicks off officially on Saturday, March 9 at the Hard Rock Stadium with a power-packed lineup of the previously mentioned Summer Walker, Davido, Jazmine Sullivan, Fantasia, Kirk Franklin, Jaheim, Omarion, Tink, Eric Bellinger, and Pheelz along with a DJ set from the legendary Kid Capri.

On that same night, DJ Nasty 305 will rock the “Welcome To The Crib” seat featuring Miami stars Rick Ross, Trick Daddy, Trina, Ball Greezy, Major 9, Michael Sterling, and dancehall legend, Wayne Wonder.

On Sunday, March 10, Maxwell, Babyface, Jeezy, and Scarface will take to the stage with Rickey Smiley as the host. From there, DJ Cassidy brings his Pass The Mic Live! event to the Hard Rock Stadium audience with Lil’ Kim, T.I., Too $hort, Uncle Luke, Tamia, Marsha Ambrosius, and October London on the help out.

Jazz In The Gardens is working in partnership with the Black Promoters Collective (BPC) to bring this event to the masses. Along with the music performances, on Friday, March 8, JITG will honor a quartet of police chiefs from neighboring districts via a special luncheon honoring Black women leaders. The honorees are Chief Delma Noel-Pratt of Miami Gardens, Chief Stephanie Daniels of Miami-Dade, Chief Cherise Gause of North Miami, and Chief Harvette Smith of North Miami Beach.

Tickets for this year’s Jazz In The Gardens start at 186.30 for a two-day general admission pass, along with a titanium entry pass listed at $1,500. To get your tickets for one of the hottest festivals of 2024, click here.

To learn more about Jazz In The Gardens and the city of Miami Gardens, click here.

—

Photo: Getty

Jazz in the Gardens Returns To Miami Gardens, Maxwell, Summer Walker, Babyface & More To Perform was originally published on hiphopwired.com