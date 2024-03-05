The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

MENLO PARK, CA.– Facebook and Instagram are experiencing an outage.

Users attempting to log onto any of Meta’s social media sites today are seeing error messages. Other platforms impacted include Threads and Facebook Messenger.

Tracking site Downdetector shows users started reporting issues around 10 a.m. eastern.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER! Close Thank you for subscribing!

The post Facebook, Instagram Down appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Facebook, Instagram Down was originally published on wibc.com