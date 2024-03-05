Influencers woke up this morning and couldn’t clock into work after Meta’s platforms, including Facebook and Instagram, went down.

CNN reports as many as “500,000 Facebook users had reported issues, (another) 50,000 outage reports had been issued regarding Instagram and another 10,000 for Facebook Messenger.” Many users got a notification after opening apps that said “Something went wrong” while others were completely logged out! In a post shared to X, Meta spokesperson Andy Stone said, “We’re aware people are having trouble accessing our services. We are working on this now. “

On the other hand, Twitter users were happy to know their social space hadn’t been harmed in the midst of ‘insta-chaos’. This opportunity was also perfect for Elon Musk, who is this CEO of X formerly known as Twitter, to boast about his company.

People were already on edge after last months AT&T outage that left thousands without service! So far, no other comments have been made regarding the social media outage. We’ll keep you updated on this story as it unfolds.

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black Weekdays 9A-3P , Saturday’s 12P-3P | Follow Me on IG @jazziblack , Follow Me on Twitter @yojazziblack

The post Social Media Is Down…Again appeared first on 97.9 The Beat.

Social Media Is Down…Again was originally published on thebeatdfw.com