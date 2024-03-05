Saweetie Is A Gothic Ice Princess At Mugler’s Runway Show For Paris Fashion Week

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Saweetie served up an icy gothic look at Mugler’s runway show for Paris Fashion Week, and its giving Marvel chic.

The “Best Friend” rapper took a break from her usual glamorous attire and decided to go full-on character for the Mugler Paris Fashion Week show. The California native worked a Mugler look from the Women Ready-to-wear Fall-Winter 2024/2025 collection, which featured a sheer asymmetrical-cut dress and knee-high black boots.

Saweetie topped her regalia off with icy blue, voluminous hair that cascaded down her back and shoulders, matching her dramatic blue eyeshadow and lashes. Her black lipstick added the goth to her look, and her long, black stiletto-shaped nails resembled well-manicured claws.

Saweetie Rocks Mugler

The “Birthday” femcee posted the look to her Instagram page with the savvy caption, “Her name is Mugleetie.” Her followers praised the look with fire emojis, heart-eyes, and compliments on her themed look. “MOTHERED,” typed one fan. While another follower pointed out how her outfit resembled a Doja Cat slay.

While some may be surprised by Saweetie’s unorthodox Paris Fashion Week look, her true fans know that when it comes to dressing up, the star is no stranger to going all out. For the past few Halloweens, Saweetie has applied pressure with her costumes. From an Edward Scissorhands impersonation to a sexy Cat Woman leather look, the “Bo$$ Chick” lyricist doesn’t shy away from bringing a look to life.

We love that Saweetie isn’t afraid to step outside the box and have fun with fashion. If this is how our girl came for the Mugler show, we can’t wait to see what her other Paris Fashion Week outfits look like!

