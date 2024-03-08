Questlove Announces New Landmark Book ‘Hip-Hop Is History’

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Academy Award-winning director, Grammy Award-winning musician, and New York Times Bestselling author Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson will release his new landmark book Hip-Hop Is History. Read more details inside.

Questlove’s upcoming book will debut his summer via his own AUWA Books imprint. It is said that this is only a book that the award-winning artist could have written, because it’s a perceptive and personal reflection on the first half-century of hip hop.

In the exciting new book, written with Ben Greenman, Questlove skillfully traces the creative and cultural forces that made and shaped hip-hop, highlighting both the forgotten but influential gems and the undeniable chart-topping hits—and weaves it all together with the stories no one else knows. It is an intimate, sharply observed story of a cultural revolution and a sweeping, grand theory of the evolution of the great artistic movement of our time. And Questlove, approaches it with not only the encyclopedic fluency and passion of an obsessive fan but also the expertise and originality of an innovative participant.

When hip-hop first emerged in the 1970s, it wasn’t expected to become the cultural force it is today. But for a young Black kid growing up in a musical family in Philadelphia, it was everything. He stayed up late to hear the newest songs on the radio. He saved his money to buy vinyl as soon as it landed. He even started to try to make his own songs. That kid was Questlove, and decades later, he is a six-time Grammy Award–winning musician, an Academy Award–winning filmmaker, a New York Times bestselling author, a producer, an entrepreneur, a cofounder of one of hip-hop’s defining acts (the Roots), and the genre’s unofficial in-house historian.

Hip-hop is history, and also his history.

Hip-Hop Is History will be published in hardcover, e-book, and digital audio by AUWA Books, an imprint of MCD/FSG, on June 11, 2024. Will you cop?

