STREAMED: Drake Remixes 4Batz Viral Hit “Act II: Date @ 8,” DJ Premier Taps Russ To “Work This Out,” & More

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

4Batz f. Drake – “Act II: Date @ 8 (Remix)”

4Batz is one of music’s most talked about mysterious upstarts. Although the singer emerged from obscurity with only three songs to his name, he already has 10 million monthly listeners on Spotify. Now, he can also add a Drake feature to his resumé.

After some speculation, Drizzy jumps on the “Act II: Date @ 8” remix. “What did I do to deserve you? Don’t even know what I did,” Drake sings on the track. “Been praying on this since a kid / I guess it’s just luck if you say so / How you get all that body and face though? / What kind of water they serving in ClayCo?”

“Act II: Date @ 8” is already a success. The song is currently sitting at No. 68 on the Billboard Hot 100. It debuted at 75 and peaked at 59. Drake is also calling this “real late night slider music.”

Despite the shroud of mystery, Batz recently spoke with Uproxx about his career. “I feel like the downfalls of my life inspired me to take music seriously,” he said in the interview. He also added: “I would like to be remembered as the biggest artist in the world and one of the most humble people in the world who gave back and inspired people, and who you know was talented.”

DJ Premier f. Russ – “Work This Out”

Legendary producer DJ Premier calls on Russ for his latest single. The duo worked together in the past and they are reuniting for the beat maker’s newest release, “Work This Out.”

As the title suggests, the new song is all about reconciliations. “These arguments got me messed up / ‘cause I just learn about myself and I’m fed up,” Russ sings. “We need to learn how to fight before we burn out our light; I’m fed up.”

Russ celebrated the new release on social media. “The legend [DJ Premier] called me and said he needed a love song for his album. An honor to have another record in the catalogue with one of the goats.” Preem replied: “Thanks for tha love Russ. Came out the way I imagined it! You got busy on it. ‘Preciate the Love Brother!”

Prior to this, the two collaborated on “Inside Job” from Russ’s CHOMP project. The singer-rapper also tapped Busta Rhymes, Black Thought, Benny The Butcher, Ab-Soul, and Crooked I for the 5-song EP.

FLO – “Walk Like This”

The FLO girls are stepping into a new era. After breaking onto the global scene with “Cardboard Box,” the trio of Stella, Jorja, and Renée is back with another anthemic track. This time around, they deliver “Walk Like This.”

“There’s a reason I walk like this / My baby, he be loving on this,” Stella sings on the cut. “There’s a reason I walk like this / Side-to-side with a sway in my hips.” MNEK, Ashton Sellars, and RELYT produced the cut.

While the girls have done some breakup anthems in the past, Renée recently called this a celebratory cut. “It’s a celebration song, it’s a homecoming, and it’s mature,” she told the We Need to Talk podcast. “It’s ‘Cardboard Box’s’ older sister, it’s developed FLO, it’s romantic FLO.”

The girls are also working on an album. “We’re giving the message to really just step into every relationship of your life with power, strength, and assertiveness,” Renée added of the project’s themes.

Kamasi Washington – “Prologue”

Kamasi Washington is gearing up for a new release. Before dropping Fearless Movement, the instrumentalist unveils “Prologue” and its music video. Both play an important role in this new chapter and Washington says it is a “dream come true” for him.

“This song was integral in me finding the spirit of this album,” he says on social media. “Seeing these amazing dancers moving and expressing themselves so powerfully yet beautifully to this music gives confirmation to the feeling I had while we recorded this song.”

Washington also says Fearless Movement is a dance album but not in the way some might think of dance albums. “Dance is movement and expression, and in a way it’s the same thing as music—expressing your spirit through your body. That’s what this album is pushing,” he explained in a press release, as per Pitchfork.

Watch the dance-filled black and white “Prologue” visual below.

STREAMED: Drake Remixes 4Batz Viral Hit “Act II: Date @ 8,” DJ Premier Taps Russ To “Work This Out,” & More was originally published on cassiuslife.com