Listen Live
Entertainment

‘Sister, Sister’ Celebrates 30 Years With An All-Day Marathon On This Network

Published on March 12, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

 
Morning Hustle 2024 Cash Grab Graphics (Jan '24)
The Morning Hustle Featured Video
CLOSE
1994 Kid's Choice Awards

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

“Sister, Sister” celebrates its 30th anniversary with an all-day marathon. One network will air the iconic ‘90s sitcom next month. Read more and find out where you can watch it inside.

Blavity shared an exclusive release that a special all-day marathon will air on Dabl Network to commemorate the hit ‘90s sitcom “Sister, Sister,” starring Tia and Tamera Mowry. The special event will begin April 2 at 6am/5c.

The series follows identical twin sisters who didn’t realize they had a twin until a chance meeting in a department store. They realize they were separated at birth and adopted by single parents (Tim Reid, Jackée Harry). Their parents decide to raise the girls together.

This chance occurrence lead to 199 episodes over the course of six seasons, beginning in 1994. After initially airing on ABC in its first two seasons, it moved to The WB for the rest of its run.

Here’s the full lineup of episodes airing April 1 on Dabl Network:

6am & 6pm – Sister, Sister “The Meeting”

6:30am & 6:30pm – Sister, Sister “Slumber Party”

7am & 7pm – Sister, Sister “You Are So Beautiful”

7:30am & 7:30pm – Sister, Sister “Daddy’s Girl”

8am & 8pm – Sister, Sister “Car Trouble”

8:30am & 8:30pm – Sister, Sister “Love Strikes”

9am & 9pm – Sister, Sister “Mothers & Other Strangers”

9:30am & 9:30pm – Sister, Sister “Hair Today”

10am & 10pm – Sister, Sister “Operation: Deja View”

10:30am & 10:30pm – Sister, Sister “Scrambled Eggs”

11am & 11pm – Sister, Sister “Wedding Bells & Box Boys”

11:30am & 11:30pm – Sister, Sister “The Pimple”

12pm & 12am – Sister, Sister “Cafeteria Lady”

12:30pm & 12:30am – Sister, Sister “Slime Party”

1pm & 1am – Sister, Sister “A Separate Peace”

1:30pm & 1:30am – Sister, Sister “Child’s Play”

2pm & 2am – Sister, Sister “Rosebud”

2:30pm & 2:30am – Sister, Sister “I Have a Dream”

3pm & 3am – Sister, Sister “Graduation”

3:30pm & 3:30am – Sister, Sister “Home Sweet Dorm”

4pm & 4am – Sister, Sister “Greek to Me”

4:30 pm & 4:30am – Sister, Sister “Freaknik”

5pm & 5am – Sister, Sister “The Road Less Traveled”

5:30 pm & 5:30am – Sister, Sister “Fly Away Home”

Available in most of the U.S. via CBS Television Stations, Dabl is an “entertainment network presenting scripted series focused on well known, proven and loved sitcoms showcasing and starring Black actors and comedians,” according to its description. The network runs other beloved series such as “Moesha,” “The Game,” “Girlfriends,” “The Parkers,” “Half and Half,” and of course, “Sister, Sister.” Most of these shows appeared on UPN and The WB during the height of late ’90s-early ’00 successful Black sitcoms.

Fans can find their local listings at Dabl’s website.

‘Sister, Sister’ Celebrates 30 Years With An All-Day Marathon On This Network  was originally published on globalgrind.com

More from The Morning Hustle

Leave a Reply

Trending
The Morning Hustle Tesla Giveaway
Contests

Win a Tesla from The Morning Hustle Show

30 items
Entertainment

Bonafide Box Office Bangers: These Classic Movies Turn 25 This Year

7 items
Entertainment

Rapper Boss Dead At 54, Hip-Hop X Salutes The Legend

Entertainment

SZA’s ‘Sesame Street’ Dreams Come True With Special Appearance

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage
Travel

Book Your Cabin For The 2024 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

The Morning Hustle Tesla Giveaway
Contests

Win a Tesla from The Morning Hustle Show

The Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2024 | Reach Media - Syndicated | 2024-01-11
Contests

Register Here For The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab” Game

Girls Trip with Lore'l Version 2
Contests

Win a Girls Trip with Lore’l on The Fantastic Voyage

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close