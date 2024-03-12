Listen Live
Entertainment

My First Time: Tee Grizzley Recalls His Hilarious, Disastrous Debut Driving Lesson

Published on March 12, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

 
Morning Hustle 2024 Cash Grab Graphics (Jan '24)
The Morning Hustle Featured Video
CLOSE
The Big Show with Chris Brown, Jeezy, Tee Grizzley, Sada Baby, NF, Trick Trick, Polo Frost And Fresh the Clownsss

Source: Scott Legato / Getty

 

The success story of Tee Grizzley can be compared to Cinderella. Well, that is if America’s favorite Disney princess was a 29-year-old — one week away from 30! — burgeoning emcee out of Detroit who’s been on a steady incline ever since dropping his fresh-out-the-pen 2016 debut single, “First Day Out.”

Nearly a decade later, the head honcho of Grizzley Gang Music has been doing quite well for himself just by the looks of his clean car collection.

 

 

 

 

 

RELATED: My First Time – NLE Choppa Tells The Story Of His Introduction To Sea Moss

Speaking of cars and ‘firsts,’ it made for a perfect lead-in to this week’s “My First Time.” Grizzley joined us to talk about his debut lesson in learning how to drive. Unfortunately, he soon found out the reason why actually taking road lessons, passing a road test and, yes, even getting through the written is the only smart route when it comes to embracing the freedom of the road. We’re just happy that he didn’t crash his grandfather’s whip — we’re sure pop-pop agrees!

Watch this week’s driving safety vid— err, we meant segment of “My First Time” with Tee Grizzley below:

 

 

The post My First Time: Tee Grizzley Recalls His Hilarious, Disastrous Debut Driving Lesson appeared first on Black America Web.

My First Time: Tee Grizzley Recalls His Hilarious, Disastrous Debut Driving Lesson  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from The Morning Hustle

Leave a Reply

Trending
The Morning Hustle Tesla Giveaway
Contests

Win a Tesla from The Morning Hustle Show

30 items
Entertainment

Bonafide Box Office Bangers: These Classic Movies Turn 25 This Year

7 items
Entertainment

Rapper Boss Dead At 54, Hip-Hop X Salutes The Legend

Entertainment

SZA’s ‘Sesame Street’ Dreams Come True With Special Appearance

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage
Travel

Book Your Cabin For The 2024 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

The Morning Hustle Tesla Giveaway
Contests

Win a Tesla from The Morning Hustle Show

The Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2024 | Reach Media - Syndicated | 2024-01-11
Contests

Register Here For The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab” Game

Girls Trip with Lore'l Version 2
Contests

Win a Girls Trip with Lore’l on The Fantastic Voyage

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close