Listen Live
News

You Care: Kim Kardashian Spotted Next To Bianca Censori While Supporting Ex-Husband Kanye West At ‘Vultures II’ Listening Event

Despite the hug, which blew the minds of Ye's loyal fans, TMZ reports things are not all good between the two women.

Published on March 13, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

 
Morning Hustle 2024 Cash Grab Graphics (Jan '24)
The Morning Hustle Featured Video
CLOSE
Kim Kardashian & Bianca Censori Hug At Kanye West Event

Source: WWD / Getty / Kim Kardashian

Word on the street is Kim Kardashian is not a fan of her ex-husband’s new nude model/mannequin/wife, Bianca Censori, but that didn’t stop her from standing side-by-side in support of the artist formerly known as Kanye West while she continues to assault us with dated music.

Spotted on TMZ, the internet was stunned when videos hit X, formerly Twitter timelines, showing Kardashian and Censori within arms’ reach of each other, even hugging at Ye’s latest “listening party” for his album Vultures II.

Despite the hug, which blew the minds of Ye’s loyal fans, the celebrity gossip site reports things are not all good between the two women.

Per TMZ:

Check it out … Kim was standing with Bianca behind a police barrier, grooving and mouthing the words to a song from Kanye’s newest studio album “Vultures 2.”

Amazingly, they seemed chill and comfortable in each other’s presence at the Chase Center in San Francisco. But one thing was obvious — the women were not best buds or getting chatty with one another, at least in the footage posted on social media.

According to Yahoo! Entertainment, Kardashian is reportedly not a fan of Censori’s fashion style and her being around her children practically butt-ass naked.

“Kim instructed Kanye to never let Bianca dress like that around their kids,” a source said according to Yahoo! “She is truly surprised that Kanye would let his wife leave the house like that.”

She should also take that up with Ye since we all know he is his wife’s stylist.

Speaking of West, he is celebrating his latest single, “Carnival,” going number 1 by dissing adidas and Drake.

So much for the short-lived goodwill between the rappers.

You Care: Kim Kardashian Spotted Next To Bianca Censori While Supporting Ex-Husband Kanye West At ‘Vultures II’ Listening Event  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from The Morning Hustle

Leave a Reply

Trending
The Morning Hustle Tesla Giveaway
Contests

Win a Tesla from The Morning Hustle Show

News

Ice Spice Drops Thirst Traps On Snapchat To Promote Alexander Wang Collection

11 items
Celebrity News

Celebrities Live Their Lives ‘Like It’s Golden’ At Jay Z and Beyoncé’s Private Oscars After Party

Pop Culture

Michael B. Jordan Just Got Even Sexier With His New Candid Conversation About Love, Relationships, & Work-Life Balance

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage
Travel

Book Your Cabin For The 2024 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

The Morning Hustle Tesla Giveaway
Contests

Win a Tesla from The Morning Hustle Show

The Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2024 | Reach Media - Syndicated | 2024-01-11
Contests

Register Here For The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab” Game

Pop Culture

Michael B. Jordan Just Got Even Sexier With His New Candid Conversation About Love, Relationships, & Work-Life Balance

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close