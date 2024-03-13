Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Accused of Sexual Assault, Woman Demands Money

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

More information has surfaced after Dak Prescott filed an extortion lawsuit against a woman who accused him of sexual assault. Prescott’s lawyer denies the allegations. This comes after he recently welcomed his first child.

The woman spoke about the allegations in an exclusive interview with WFFA.

Here is what we know:

The alleged victim, Victoria, said the assault happened back in 2017 when she met him working as a bar waitress.

Dak allegedly invited her and others out for drinks. According to Victoria and WFAA, she and Dak were in a SUV in a bar parking lot when Prescott instructed everyone to get out of the car except for her. It was at that time that she was assaulted.

How much money is the unnamed woman demanding from Dak Prescott?

The woman’s attorneys retaliated by accusing Prescott of victim blaming and stating that they would probably file a lawsuit soon. Sending a letter Monday demanding 100 million dollars, stating that she wouldn’t pursue criminal charges.

Upddate:

Attorney Yoel Zehaie stated that at this time, he and the alleged victim’s legal team are considering legal options beyond only filing a civil complaint against Prescott.

Although her attorneys denied the allegations of extortion, they did acknowledge the amount and stated they did not think it was excessive.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Prescott’s legal team denied the woman’s story as false.

Reports indicate that Prescott has a good record of consenting sexually with all individuals.

On Monday, a lawsuit was filed in Collin County seeking $1 million as extortion.

Prescott said that he would donate the money if he won.

