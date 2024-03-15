The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Uncle Sam is after Wendy Williams. The media mogul is apparently behind on her taxes and is in danger of losing her New York City condominium.

TMZ is reporting that the Ocean Township, New Jersey native is not current with her financial responsibilities to the government. Thirty Mile Zone says the former talk show host was served with a tax lien on her midtown Manhattan home located at 50 West 50th Street. The IRS estimates that Wendy Williams owes $568,451.57 due to unpaid taxes stemming from 2019 and 2021. According to records posted online the lien was originally filed in January of this year and was registered with New York City Department of Finance this February.

This is not the first time Wendy Williams has faced money woes. In 2022 Wells Fargo froze her accounts and filed a petition for a temporary financial guardianship citing that she is of “unsound mind”. As reported by Page Six she quickly refuted the claims and pointed the blame at a former “disgruntled” financial advisor. “This request for relief arises from, among other things, Wells Fargo’s failure and

refusal to reopen my personal, business, deferred compensation and investment accounts and unfreeze my financial assets, which has caused and is causing imminent and irreparable financial harm to myself, my family and my business,” she wrote in a statement.

Recently her Where Is Wendy Williams? documentary premiered in February. The Think Like A Man Too was shown to be confused, aggressive and at times drunk prompting concern from her fans and family. You can view the trailer below.

Wendy Williams Owes $500K In Taxes, In Danger Of Losing NYC Condo was originally published on hiphopwired.com