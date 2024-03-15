Listen Live
Jennifer Lopez Tries To Save Humanity From A Robotic Takeover In ‘ATLAS’ Teaser Trailer

It was only a matter of time before a Puerto Rican woman saved the world...

Published on March 15, 2024

Jennifer Lopez Atlas first look

Source: Netflix / Netflix

It feels like it’s been a hot minute since we’ve seen Hollywood superstar Jennifer Lopez star in a feature film. But it seems like the Puerto Rican legend is ready to remind everyone she’s still that chick in Netflix’s latest sci-fi adventure.

On Wednesday (March 13), Netflix released their first teaser trailer to the Bred Peyton-directed ATLAS, which stars Jennifer Lopez as Atlas Shepherd, who finds herself in the middle of a war between humanity and AI powered machines. While one would think this is basically another installment of Terminator, ATLAS centers around Shepherd’s relationship with a rogue robot who are tasked with saving earth from the takeover of the machines.

Wait, this isn’t Terminator?!

Also featuring the likes of Sterling K. Brown and Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), the trailer finds Lopez barely escaping death while in her robotic machine as the war wages on in the skies as she struggles to stick the landing.

We lowkey hope Ben Affleck pops out with a DunKing tracksuit at some point. Just sayin’.

Check out the trailer for ATLAS below, and let us know if you’ll be checking for it when it premiers on Netflix this Memorial Day.

Jennifer Lopez Tries To Save Humanity From A Robotic Takeover In ‘ATLAS’ Teaser Trailer  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

