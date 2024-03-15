Listen Live
News

Cardi B Drops Off New Visuals For “Enough (Miami)”

Cardi B returns and she's packing some heat, b...

Published on March 15, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

 
Morning Hustle 2024 Cash Grab Graphics (Jan '24)
The Morning Hustle Featured Video
CLOSE
Cardi B Miami

Source: Brian Ziff / Atlantic Records

Joe Budden might feel that the “girl rap” wave of this era might be coming to a close, but Cardi B must’ve not gotten the memo because she’s back out here putting in that work and giving her millions of fans something to rock and bop to.

Weeks after dropping a new cut in “Like What,” the Bronx bomber returns with some more new work in “Enough (Miami).” For it’s visuals the newly single rapper is showing everyone what she’s working with now that she’s back on the market. Aside from showing off her amazing physique in numerous outfits and barely-there attire, Cardi drops bars that aren’t just well thought-out but demonstrate the confidence she has in herself. “I’m litty, I’m pretty, I’m running the city/I’m sh*ttin’ on b*tches in every department/This ass will have your d*ck like peanut butter and b*tches is jelly about it!” Cardi raps.

Can’t be mad at that.

While we know Cardi’s been dropping off new work to prep fans for her long-awaited follow-up LP to her 2019 Grammy Award-winning debut album, Invasion of Privacy, Cardi’s still hasn’t confirmed when that sophomore album would be releasing. She has, however, said it will be this year. Her fans are patiently waiting.

Check out the visuals to “Enough (Miami)” below, and let us know your thoughts on the visuals and the song itself in the comments section.

Cardi B Drops Off New Visuals For “Enough (Miami)”  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from The Morning Hustle

Leave a Reply

Trending
The Morning Hustle Tesla Giveaway
Contests

Win a Tesla from The Morning Hustle Show

20 items

Congrats! Kash Doll Announces She’s Expecting Her Second Child

Celebrity

Power Book II: Ghost Series Set To End With Two-Part Final Season

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage
Travel

Book Your Cabin For The 2024 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Entertainment

OJ Da Juiceman Arrested On Coke & Gun Charges in Georgia

The Morning Hustle Tesla Giveaway
Contests

Win a Tesla from The Morning Hustle Show

The Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2024 | Reach Media - Syndicated | 2024-01-11
Contests

Register Here For The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab” Game

Celebrity

Power Book II: Ghost Series Set To End With Two-Part Final Season

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close