Savannah James Is Starting A New Podcast And Has Us Asking Ourselves, ‘Is Everybody Crazy?’

Savannah James is reportedly starting a new podcast, and it already has fans talking. Named “Everybody’s Crazy,” the podcast is a joint project between Savannah and her good girlfriend, April McDaniels.

Today, the New York Post reported that the ultimate basketball wife has been teasing the podcast for months. According to social media chatter, episodes of the new show are underway. Behind-the-scenes images of Savannah and her best friend appearing to be taping have also been floating around.

While neither a podcast description – nor exact topics – have been released, some sources have a good guess on potential issues. The podcast hosts’ new Instagram account asked followers via stories about public PDA in the club. This question, along with funny meme posts, leads many to think the duo will focus on relationships, dating, friendships, and other timely topics.

Further, Savannah and April are besties who travel everywhere together, from Fashion Weeks to spa days and everything in between. We are sure the pair has juicy insight and stories to share.

No matter the subject, initial fan reaction and commentary show that the podcast should have the public’s attention. We know we’ll be tuning in.

The new segments will allow fans to hear from Savannah like never before and to see part of her world. Who wouldn’t want a few minutes with the Akron “it girl”?

From Savannah to LeBron, podcasting is a James Family affair.

Savannah is not the only famous James stepping into the podcast world. Her hubby, LeBron, who recently made history for earning 40,000 career points, is also launching one named “Mind The Game.”

The Lakers superstar is partnering with fellow NBA leaguer JJ Redick on the show. According to The Hollywood Reporter, episodes will be available weekly on YouTube and all other podcast platforms, with the first one launched today, March 19.

What do you think, HB? Are you ready for a James podcasting takeover?

