Behind The Bash: A New Podcast Taking You Behind The Scenes of Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash

Ever since Biggie headlined Birthday Bash in 95, Hot 107.9 has brought the biggest stars in Hip Hop to ATL for a one-of-a-kind experience. Now, the country’s largest station is bringing you a new podcast, Behind The Bash, for an exclusive look into what it takes to create one of the hottest events in the city. As we prepare to bring you a one-of-a-kind experience.

But what happens before the lights come on and the speakers turn up?

“I walked back there and I saw him [T.I.] on stage, and I kind of looked at him and gave him this what the F*$& look, and he was like ‘Hey man you know, I’m here’ – Devin Steele.

Do you remember T.I.’s surprise performance? Or when 2 Chainz brought out Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj? What about the artist getting booed for bringing an R&B group on stage? Join hip-hop industry veteran Devin Steel, Birthday Bash Director of Marketing Gil Jones, and Hot 107.9 longtime personality Beyoncé Alowishus, as they share untold stories and what it takes to make Birthday Bash happen year after year.

Together, they take you on a captivating journey, unveiling the good, the bad, and the ugly details that breathe life into the legendary 28-year Birthday Bash concert. With a combined wealth of experience, these industry veterans share legendary moments and artist insights with special guests, setting the stage for the upcoming year’s Birthday Bash. Get ready for an insider’s perspective on the iconic Birthday Bash and join us bimonthly on this exciting new podcast, Behind The Bash!

And stories of surprise guests are just the tip of the iceberg. From golf carts flipping over to artists refusing to get on stage, the Behind The Bash podcast will take you on a journey through the good, the bad, and the ugly that has led up to this year’s 28th Annual Birthday Bash concert.

Listen to the full episode wherever you get your podcasts and stay tuned new episode from Behind The Bash every two weeks.

