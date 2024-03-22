Listen Live
Local

SleazyWorld Go On Being 2023 XXL Freshmen Of The Year: “That Was A Big Moment For Me”

Published on March 22, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

 
Morning Hustle 2024 Cash Grab Graphics (Jan '24)
The Morning Hustle Featured Video
CLOSE

SleazyWorld Go On Being 2023 XXL Freshmen Of The Year: “That Was A Big Moment For Me”

Up-and-coming rapper SleazyWorld Go sat down virtually with DJ Ryan Wolf of Z1079’s The Day Party earlier today. Scroll to the bottom of this post to watch the entire interview.

Sleazy is an artist that’s been on a meteoric rise. Coming from Grand Rapids, Michigan, he went viral with his 2022 hit Sleazy Flow. That track quickly picked up a feature from rap A-lister Lil Baby, and Sleazy has been moving heavy ever since.

SleazyWorld Go, real name Joseph Daniel Isaac, has a history with Cleveland as well. In 2022 he was featured in Z1079’s classic hip-hop concert series Summer Jam. He also took part in a local high school pop-up party on Cleveland’s east side.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

Ryan Wolf and SleazyWorld talked about a lot. Of note, Ryan was interested in hearing how Sleazy felt about being selected as one of XXL’s freshmen of the year. “It was a big moment for me,”, Sleazy commented. It’s worth noting that several premium rap figures in hip-hop have passed through XXL’s notorious list, including Kendrick Lamar, Future, Big Sean and Chance the Rapper.

When Ryan asked about what made SleazyWorld want to rap, he replied, “I always, like, had a thing for music. What really made me want to take things serious in rap, it was more like things I was going through… But once I found out I could make music, and like, relate to it, that type of time. It was like, yeah, I’ma get into this.”

Be on the lookout for upcoming music from SleazyWorld Go! To follow him on Instagram CLICK HERE.

SleazyWorld Go On Being 2023 XXL Freshmen Of The Year: “That Was A Big Moment For Me”  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

More from The Morning Hustle

Leave a Reply

Trending
The Morning Hustle Tesla Giveaway
Contests

Win a Tesla from The Morning Hustle Show

Jessica Pettway 28 items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024

25 items
Music

Kendrick Lamar Disses Drake & J. Cole On New Future Album ‘We Don’t Trust You’

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage
Travel

Book Your Cabin For The 2024 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

The Morning Hustle Tesla Giveaway
Contests

Win a Tesla from The Morning Hustle Show

Local

SleazyWorld Go On Being 2023 XXL Freshmen Of The Year: “That Was A Big Moment For Me”

The Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2024 | Reach Media - Syndicated | 2024-01-11
Contests

Register Here For The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab” Game

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close